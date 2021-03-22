Cowboys announce 5 signings, could still want Aldon Smith to return

The @dallascowboys signed the following unrestricted free agents on Monday: – LB Tarell Basham (Ohio)

– LS Jake McQuaide (Ohio State)

– T Ty Nsekhe (Texas State)

– DT Brent Urban (Virginia)

– DE Carlos Watkins (Clemson) — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) March 22, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced their five most recent signings on Monday. The public announcement means that all five players have not only taken and passed their physical evaluations, but also put their names on the dotted lines and are now wearers of the star. Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins and Tarell Baham join the defense, Jake McQuaide the special teams unit and Ty Nsekhe the offensive line.

Last Thursday’s signing of Basham seemed to indicate the Cowboys could be looking to move on from hybrid defensive end Aldon Smith. However Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is reporting the Cowboys are still discussing possibly bringing Smith back.

Multiple sources say Cowboys believe DE Aldon Smith fits their defensive scheme but still trying to figure out if they want him to return. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 22, 2021

Smith was signed by Dallas last offseason after previously being out of the NFL since the 2015 season due to multiple suspensions. However, a cryptic tweet on Sunday from former Cowboys scout and radio personality Bryan Broaddus does add some intrigue to the situation.

I believe there are somethings he’s working through. That’s all I can really say. https://t.co/LXoSlCCeFH — BryanBroaddus (@BryanBroaddus) March 21, 2021

The former First-Team All-Pro had five sacks for the Cowboys last season. While all five came in the first eight weeks of the season, the 31-year-old could be a bargain for Dallas. Having started his career as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 racking up 42 sacks in his first 43 games, the former top 10 pick could be a potential LEO in Dan Quinn’s defensive system.

With Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory expected to be the starters at defensive end the depth behind them will include competition from Dorance Armstrong, Bradley Anae, Ron’Dell Carter and the recently signed Basham. Adding Smith to that group at a bargain deal could pay dividends for Dallas.

