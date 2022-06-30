The Cowboys will return to Oxnard, California, for the 16th time in team history. It will mark the 43rd time the team has trained in Southern California.

The Cowboys will open the 63rd training camp in team history on July 27 at the Residence Inn at River Ridge.

The final open practice in Oxnard is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The Cowboys Back Together Saturday on July 30 will highlight training camp in Oxnard. The day will include live music, appearances by Cowboys Alumni, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders autograph signing, exclusive merchandise deals and prizes. Owner Jerry Jones will make opening remarks before the practice session.

Training camp in Oxnard will conclude on Wednesday, August 10, before the Cowboys depart to participate in two joint practice sessions on the road. They work with the Broncos before their preseason matchup on August 13 and in Los Angeles against the Chargers before a preseason contest on August 20.

The Cowboys return home to Texas after the exhibition game against the Chargers to continue training camp at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The team will announce the dates for the open practices in Texas later.

Cowboys announce 13 open practices in Oxnard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk