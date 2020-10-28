Cowboys’ Andy Dalton remains in concussion protocol

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to start their third different quarterback on Sunday night. Traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles is always a daunting task. After an illegal hit by Washington LB Jon Bostic left Andy Dalton with a concussion, the club had to turn to seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci to finish the game.

Now it appears more likely than not DiNucci will start in Week 8. While Dalton joined the team at the facility on Wednesday, he is still in the concussion protocol and head coach Mike McCarthy does not anticipate him being able to play on Sunday.

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton attended this morning’s team meeting, but he hasn’t progressed enough in concussion protocol to attend position meetings. Won’t practice today. Mike McCarthy doesn’t expect him available until “end of the week at the earliest.” Onward with Ben DiNucci. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 28, 2020





DiNucci completed two of his three passes on Sunday, but was sacked and had two fumbles, including one on a pitch to Ezekiel Elliott on his first play. The former James Madison star has worked in with the first team prior to this week, but he is getting the lion’s share of the work so far.

Dalton came in relief for Dak Prescott in the club’s win over the New York Giants, but did not look good in the least in losses to Arizona and Washington the last two weeks.

