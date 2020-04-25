Cowboys and Eagles make rare trade so Cowboys can replace Travis Frederick

It’s not often the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles work together, but it can happen. The two teams made a rare trade Saturday, swapping picks in the fourth round.

The Cowboys acquired the 146th pick in exchange for the 164th pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick. With the 146th pick, the Cowboys selected Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, who’s expected to replace fellow Wisconsin alum Travis Frederick, who retired in March.

While the Cowboys and Eagles are hated rivals on the field, the two teams have made a few trades over the years. The last time the teams came together on a deal was back in 2010, when the Cowboys traded up to grab Sean Lee.

Per @NFLResearch more recent trade was 2010, when Dallas traded up to get Sean Lee in second round. (Eagles took RB Montario Hardesty and TE Clay Harbor with picks from Cowboys.) https://t.co/vIzpb9PIMX — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) April 25, 2020

The Cowboys and Eagles have been involved in two other trades. In 2007, the Eagles dealt a first-round pick to Dallas for second-, third- and fifth-round picks. The Cowboys took Anthony Spencer in the first round. The Eagles used that second-round pick on quarterback Kevin Kolb.

In 2005, meanwhile, the Eagles traded a fourth- and a sixth-round pick to Dallas for a fifth-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2006. The Cowboys used that pick on Chris Canty.

It will take years before fans know which team won this most recent deal, but if Biadasz turns out to be a solid player, Eagles fans will never hear the end of it.

More from Yahoo Sports: