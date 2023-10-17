Advertisement
Cowboys and Chargers have a pregame fight before their game on Monday night

Frank Schwab
NFL/betting writer
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys must have spent their Sunday hanging out, watching pregame fights around the NFL.

A day after the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns had a big pregame brawl, the Chargers and Cowboys followed their lead and scuffled before their game on Monday night.

Punches were thrown and it appeared that Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had his helmet pop off after getting hit.

It's rare to see a fight between teams during pregame warmups, but it happens from time to time. Players get upset when opponents invade their space, or there's some trash talking that goes too far. The Chargers were apparently blocking the Cowboys' entrance to the field, which led to the fight according to ESPN's Todd Archer. You can assume that the NFL, which isn't thrilled at two big pregame fights happening in Week 6, will view the video of both closely and hand out some fines.

As for Monday night, the pregame skirmish set the tone for a pretty good matchup.

The Cowboys and Chargers had a pregame fight before their game on Monday night. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
