Cowboys among 14 teams over projected 2023 salary cap of $224.8M
The NFL has informed clubs of their projected working room when it comes to the 2023 season. Each year, the league projects where the salary cap ceiling will land. Based on a formula of shared revenue among the 32 teams, television deals and the like, the salary cap in the NFL is a hard cap that does not allow any team to use above the threshold.
During the offseason, the Rule of 51 is in place. Teams can have up to 90 players on their roster through the first part of training camp, so only the top 51 contracts count towards the cap. This is in addition to any “dead money” that remains from players no longer on the roster but who still had unallocated cap space remaining from their prior contracts. Teams are allowed to roll over unused cap space from one year to the next, adding to each team’s total. When all of that is configured, Dallas is one of 14 teams currently over the threshold, according to Over The Cap.
Teams have until the start of the new league year (calendar here) to be in compliance. Right now the Cowboys are using 49 of those 51 slots. Here’s their current roster.
Once the regular season starts, all 53 players on the active roster and injured reserve, plus the dead money, all count towards the cap. For this reason, teams like to have at least $5 million in cap space to make midseason acquisitions. Here’s a look at the cap space for all 32 teams, in order, as of January 30.
Chicago Bears -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $91,833,199
Atlanta Falcons -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $56,414,855
New York Giants -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $44,727,461
Cincinnati Bengals -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $43,719,058
Houston Texans -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $39,289,053
New England Patriots -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $32,636,047
Seattle Seahawks -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $31,040,644
Baltimore Ravens -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $26,867,479
Las Vegas Raiders -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $22,080,338
San Francisco 49ers -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $16,398,516
Arizona Cardinals -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $14,467,205
Kansas City Chiefs -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $13,997,884
Detroit Lions -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $13,825,618
Indianapolis Colts -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $13,071,832
Denver Broncos -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $9,206,724
Washington Commanders -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $6,649,246
Philadelphia Eagles -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $4,235,666
Pittsburgh Steelers -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): $1,028,747
New York Jets -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$2,793,498
Dallas Cowboys -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$5,303,002
Carolina Panthers -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$8,938,728
Los Angeles Rams -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$14,194,570
Cleveland Browns -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$14,645,606
Miami Dolphins -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$16,453,222
Green Bay Packers -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$16,483,743
Buffalo Bills -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$19,612,436
Los Angeles Chargers -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$20,381,524
Jacksonville Jaguars -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$22,217,686
Minnesota Vikings -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$23,251,507
Tennessee Titans -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$23,623,634
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$55,033,921
New Orleans Saints -
Estimated Cap Space (as of 1/30/23): -$58,596,996