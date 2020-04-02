The Cowboys are clearly embracing their willingness to offer second chances, even for guys who have had more than two.

The team made official last night’s deal with pass-rusher Aldon Smith, who hasn’t played since 2015.

While there are no quotes from owner Jerry Jones in the story on the team’s official website, it does make a point to emphasize the team’s willigness to forgive, as they’ve done many times in the past.

In fact, the story mentions Randy Gregory as “a similar restoration project” though Gregory has only ever been suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, while Smith has been suspended under the personal conduct policy as well.

It’s unclear how much the 30-year-old Smith can offer on the field, though he had 42 sacks in his first 43 games. But the Cowboys are only paying him up to $4 million (including incentives), so it’s a low-risk proposition for a team which has taken many.

Cowboys make Aldon Smith deal official originally appeared on Pro Football Talk