Cowboys agree to trade Amari Cooper to Browns for draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys were on the verge of releasing Amari Cooper in an attempt to save cap space, but they made a last-ditch effort to trade him before outright releasing him. And on Saturday, they found a taker.

The Cowboys agreed to trade Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Browns for a fifth- and sixth-round pick. So in other words, they’re getting a fifth-round pick in return for the star receiver.

It’s better than nothing, and the Cowboys still accomplish their goal of saving cap room before free agency begins.

Trade is now officially agreed to, per source: Browns get WR Amari Cooper and a 6th, Cowboys get a 5th and 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

By trading Cooper, the Cowboys clear $16 million in cap space. He leaves behind $6 million in dead money, which is still much less than his $22 million cap hit for 2022.

The trade will become official on March 16 when the new league year begins.

The Amari Cooper trade will allow the Cowboys to save $16.0M against the salary cap with $6.0M in dead money — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 12, 2022

This gives Dallas some extra money to use on a receiver such as Michael Gallup, who they’re working to re-sign ahead of free agency.

In three-plus years with the Cowboys, Cooper caught 292 passes for 3,893 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, being selected twice as a member of the Cowboys.