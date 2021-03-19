Cowboys agree to terms with Tarell Basham on two-year deal

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with ex-Jets edge rusher Tarell Basham, according to his agent, Aaron Henderson. It’s a two-year, $6.5 million deal, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys added free agent defensive linemen Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins earlier in the day.

Basham, who turned 27 on Thursday, spent the past two seasons with the Jets after they claimed him off waivers from the Colts on Oct. 5, 2018.

Basham started 12 games and appeared in 30 others in his 2 1/2 seasons with the Jets. He made 69 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

In 2020, Basham finished with 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in playing all 16 games.

The Colts made Basham a third-round choice in 2017.

In four seasons, Basham has appeared in 58 career games, recording 84 tackles, four forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.

