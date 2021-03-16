Cowboys agree to terms with OT Ty Nsekhe on 1-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t looking to retain Cam Erving. The offensive tackle signed last offseason and lasted just one year with Dallas before moving on to the Carolina Panthers. Though the club seems set with depth behind starters Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, it is young and in spite of last year’s starts still relatively inexperienced.

Brandon Knight and Terence Steele now have an elder statesman in their rotation, after the club has agreed to a one-year deal for veteran Ty Nsekhe.

Nsekhe, 36, has been in the league since 2012 after emerging from Texas State. The Arlington Bowie alum returns home after a career that has sent him to St. Louis, then to the Arena League and then to Washington before spending the last two seasons with the Bills.

Nsekhe was a preferred target of Cowboys Wire two years ago, and now after a stint in Buffalo he will be joining Dallas after all.

He has 17 starts over his eight seasons and last year appeared in 15 games. He played just 55 offensive snaps in 2020, but averaged 373 over the previous four seasons. According to Pro Football Focus he’s only allowed one sack in 855 snaps over the last three seasons, though he has accounted for 13 penalties over that stretch.

This move does not preclude the Cowboys from finding additional tackle depth, and a potential future starter, in next month’s draft.

