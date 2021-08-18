Cowboys agree to terms with K Lirim Hajrullahu

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The news comes just one day after Hajrullahu had a workout with the team.

Hajrullahu joins the Cowboys as starter Greg Zuerlein continues his stead on the PUP list with a back injury. It’s expected that Zuerlein will be back in the fold once the regular season starts.

Prior to the Cowboys’ preseason game vs. the Arizona Cardinals, Zuerlein was spotted taking kicks during warmups, so all signs still point to that being true.

In addition, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted Tuesday that “there has been no setback” with Zuerlein, citing a source.

The Hajrullahu workout does make one wonder if there might be any changes to injury status, however, it could still just be a temporary move.

Punter Hunter Niswander had been handling all kicking duties for the Cowboys through training camp. According to the Dallas Morning News, Cowobys head coach Mike McCarthy also said on Wednesday that Niswander was “having an issue” which helped prompt the Hajrullahu addition.

Hajrullahu, 31, is a Canadian Football League veteran, having played for three squads from 2014 to 2020. He was named a CFL All-Star twice.

