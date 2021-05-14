The Cowboys have reached agreements with two more draft choices.

The Cowboys got sixth-round choice Israel Mukuamu and seventh-round selection Matt Farniok on board earlier in the day. They now have agreed to terms with fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko and sixth-round choice Quinton Bohanna, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys, who begin their rookie minicamp Friday, drafted 11 players and signed 13 undrafted free agents.

Fehoko, a Stanford receiver, earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors after making 37 receptions for 574 receiving yards and three touchdowns in six games with four starts in 2020.

Bohanna, a Kentucky defensive tackle, started seven games in eight appearances in 2020, making 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Cowboys agree to terms with draft picks Simi Fehoko, Quinton Bohanna originally appeared on Pro Football Talk