Cowboys agree to terms with draft choices Israel Mukuamu, Matt Farniok

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Cowboys have agreed to terms with a pair of draft picks, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu and Nebraska interior offensive lineman Matt Farniok are in the fold.

The Cowboys drafted 11 players and signed 13 undrafted free agents.

Mukuamu will begin his career at safety for the Cowboys. He made 86 tackles, seven interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 22 games over three college seasons.

Farniok played 39 games with 32 consecutive starts in four years with the Huskers, playing his first three seasons at right tackle before moving inside to right guard in 2020.

Cowboys agree to terms with draft choices Israel Mukuamu, Matt Farniok originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

