Cowboys agree to terms with Chauncey Golston

With training camp about to begin, Dallas has gotten all its draft picks under contract.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys agreed to terms with linebacker Chauncey Golston on Wednesday.

Golston, a defensive end, was Dallas’ 84th overall pick in the third round out of Iowa. With cornerback Nahshon Wright signing his rookie deal on Tuesday night, Dallas now has gotten deals done with its entire 2021 draft class.

Golston was a first-team, All-Big Ten honoree in 2020. He started eight games, recording 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Playing in this year’s Hall of Fame game against the Steelers, the Cowboys’ first training camp practice is on Thursday.

