The Cowboys have brought in some depth for their defensive line, agreeing to terms with Carlos Watkins.

Dallas announced the deal on Thursday.

Houston selected Watkins in the fourth round of the 2017 draft and he played his first four seasons with the franchise. Watkins appeared in all 16 games for the first time in 2020, starting 11 contests. He was on the field for 49 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps, recording 27 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and three passes defensed.

In all, Watkins has 4.0 career sacks, nine tackles for loss, five passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Cowboys agree to terms with Carlos Watkins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk