The Cowboys lost an experienced backup offensive lineman when Cameron Fleming left for the Giants as a free agent, but they’re set to sign another Cameron to help the unit’s depth.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract with former Chief Cameron Erving. The deal is for one year and will be officially signed once Erving passes a physical.

Erving became a free agent after the Chiefs declined their option on his contract for the coming season. He was a 2015 first-round pick of the Browns and was traded to Kansas City in 2017. He started 25 games while seeing time at both guard and tackle during his time with the Chiefs.

The Cowboys will have an experienced backup on the interior if they keep both Joe Looney and Connor McGovern following a competition for the starting center job. Erving gives them another seasoned piece to the puzzle up front.

Cowboys agree to terms with Cameron Erving originally appeared on Pro Football Talk