The Cowboys have struck gold with undrafted rookies in the past and they announced the group of players who will be trying to follow in the footsteps of Drew Pearson and Tony Romo this summer.

It’s a group of 20 players for the Cowboys and kicker Jonathan Garibay might have some of the best odds of lasting to the cut to 53 players. Chris Naggar is the only other kicker on the roster, so the Cowboys don’t have an experienced incumbent in Garibay’s way.

Garibay made 15-of-16 field goals and 49-of-50 extra points at Texas Tech last season.

The Cowboys also signed Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell, Central Florida defensive end Markaviest Bryant, Florida running back Malik Davis, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond, BYU center James Empey, Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot, Western Illinois wide receiver Dennis Houston, Liberty linebacker Storey Jackson, Boston College center Alex Lindstrom, Kentucky cornerback Quandre Mosely, Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Robinson, Harvard running back Aaron Shampklin, Texas A&M-Commerce Amon Simon, Utah defensive end Mike Tafua, USC cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Georgia Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas, and TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt.

Cowboys agree to terms with 20 undrafted rookies originally appeared on Pro Football Talk