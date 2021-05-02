Cowboys agree to terms with 13 undrafted free agents

The Cowboys used their first six draft picks and eight of the 11 choices they made overall on defensive players, but their group of undrafted additions skews the other way.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the team has agreed to terms with 13 undrafted rookies. Four of them will be vying for work in the receiving corps.

Brennan Eagles caught 28 passes for 469 yards and five touchdowns at Texas, Osirus Mitchell had 47 catches for 505 yards and four touchdowns at Mississippi State, Brandon Smith had 23 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns at Iowa, and T.J. Vasher caught 19 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns at Texas Tech.

The Cowboys also signed Tiffin running back JaQuan Hardy, Marshall running back Brenden Knox, Louisiana fullback Nick Ralston, Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks, TCU tight end Artayvious Lynn, Houston offensive lineman Braylon Jones, Oregon defensive tackle Austin Faoliu, Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines, and Purdue safety Tyler Coyle.

