Cowboys agree to new contract with VP of player personnel Will McClay

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay’s name has come up in conjunction with General Manager openings in past years, but he hasn’t been mentioned as a candidate for any of this year’s vacancies.

McClay’s not going to be a late addition to the list either. According to multiple reports, McClay has agreed to a new deal with the Cowboys.

McClay joined the Cowboys personnel department in 2009 after coaching in the Arena League and has moved his way up to the top job in the department not held by a member of the Jones family. Jerry and Stephen Jones have an outsize role in decisions, but McClay’s work has been highly regarded for many years. That’s particularly true of his work scouting draft prospects.

McClay will now continue working to bolster the Cowboys roster while the teams in need of General Managers look elsewhere to fill those voids.

