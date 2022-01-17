Cowboys take advantage of Jimmy Garoppolo’s INT to close to within 23-17

The Cowboys aren’t dead yet. They can thank Jimmy Garoppolo for that.

After getting a 16-yard completion from punter Bryan Anger to C.J. Goodwin on a fake punt, the Cowboys got a 51-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein to close to within 23-10.

The 49ers then melted down on their next possession, with Brandon Aiyuk getting called for a holding penalty on a run for what would have been a first down by Deebo Samuel. Two snaps later, Garoppolo threw a pass straight to Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown.

Brown returned the pick 23 yards to the San Francisco 28.

The Cowboys scored five plays later on a 5-yard scramble by Dak Prescott.

Dallas has closed to within 23-17 with 8:02 remaining.

The 49ers lost linebacker Fred Warner with 8:36 remaining. He has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

