Cowboys address DL, OL in first 2 rounds of Kiper/McShay 3-round mock draft

The dynamic draft duo for The Worldwide Leader has tag-teamed on a three-round mock draft that harnesses both their big-board brains.

Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay agreed to take turns, alternating picks for each team through the first 105 selections. McShay has the odd-numbered selections; Kiper takes evens. No trading selections, and no colluding on picks. The gurus’ predictions are based on a combination of what they think each club will do and what they would do if it were up to them.

Kiper ends up making all three Dallas picks in these rounds, and he addresses what many see as the three biggest areas of need, though not necessarily in the same order as most fans.

Round 1, Pick 24: Arnold Ebiketie, DE/OLB, Penn State

The gurus have defensive ends being taken with the first three picks, and a fourth going inside the top seven. But with a whopping six wide receivers getting the call before the Cowboys are on the clock, Dallas still has dibs on an elite edge rushing talent who can also line up as an outside linebacker.

As he noted in his list of favorite prospects, Kiper is a big fan of the Cameroon native who transferred from Temple to Penn State for his final year of college ball… and blew up in the process to become a player who has, Kiper says, “All-Pro potential.”

Picking him for the Cowboys at 24th in this mock, Kiper writes, “I love this team-prospect pairing, especially if this many receivers have already been taken. Ebiketie can join his former Penn State teammate Micah Parsons in Dallas, and he’ll allow Parsons to stay at off-ball linebacker.”

Also of note are some of the names still on the board with this pick. Kiper bypasses edge rusher George Karlaftis, offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green, defensive tackle Devante Wyatt, center Tyler Linderbaum, and linebackers Devin Lloyd and David Ojabo to take Ebiketie.

Round Two, Pick 56: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Kiper is up again for the Cowboys in the second round. He looks to the gaping holes on the Dallas offensive line with his next selection. While Terence Steele played quite well at right tackle while Collins was out in 2021, Kiper likes the 6-foot-7-inch, 324-pound prospect from the Pac-12 to come in and shake things up further.

“With La’el Collins gone, Lucas could compete for Dallas’ right tackle spot,” according to Kiper. “He’s not a surefire early starter, but his experience at right tackle (2,862 college snaps) makes him a nice value pick this late on Round 2.”

Round 3, Pick 88: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

The Cowboys’ wide receiver room was an embarrassment of riches heading into last season. Now it’s just embarrassingly thin. While many expect Dallas to pounce on a big-name pass-catcher in the first round, they’d likely decide to wait a while if they can’t get one of the true elites in this class.

In the third round, Kiper has the club finally addressing the position with someone who fits the Cedrick Wilson mold: a potential return specialist with good acceleration and pass-catching upside as well as the ability to become the offense’s gadget guy.

“Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson are gone, which means Dallas could look to Day 2 to draft a slot receiver, especially if it wants CeeDee Lamb to play more outside. Melton was a demon in the screen game in college, and he ran a 4.34 40 at the combine.”

