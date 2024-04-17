Cowboys add two more incoming transfers

Apr. 16—LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team added two more incoming transfers to next year's recruiting class this week.

Guards Matija Belic (UC Santa Barbara) and Tyree Ihenacho (North Dakota) both inked with the Cowboys from other Division I schools.

Belic, a 6-foot-7 wing out of Serbia, comes to UW with two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.1 minutes last season with Santa Barbara.

Ihenacho was North Dakota's second-leading scorer last year, averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 21 games. He started his career with the Fighting Hawks as a freshman and transferred to James Madison for two seasons before returning to Grand Forks last winter.

The pair bring UW's incoming transfer class to three, joining Fort Lewis College transfer Obi Agbim. The Cowboys also have four incoming freshmen, including: 6-9 wing Olver Faubert (Ottawa, Ontario), 6-5 guard Dominic Pangonis (Burlington, Ontario), 6-3 guard Jehvion Starwood (Oswego, Illinois) and 6-5 forward Dylan Warlick (Edmond, Oklahoma).

The Cowboys lost guards Kael Combs, Brendan Wenzel and Jacob Theodosiou and forwards Cam Manyawu, Caden Powell and Jonas Sirtautas to the transfer portal this offseason. UW also graduated starters Sam Griffin, Mason Walters and Kot.

The transfer portal remains open until May 1.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.