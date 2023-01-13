The Cowboys made only one change to their practice report Friday.

They added cornerback Trayvon Mullen with an illness. Mullen did not practice, the team’s only player not to practice in some fashion.

Right tackle Tyron Smith (knee) remained limited. He popped up on the report Thursday, the first time Smith has appeared on the report since returning in Week 15.

He underwent surgery Aug. 26 to repair an avulsion fracture to his left knee and spent most of the season on injured reserve. Smith has missed 33 games the past three seasons.

Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) remained a full participant and appears on track to return after sitting out Week 18.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) also looks ready to come back after another full practice. He injured his neck on the fifth snap of the Week 15 game against the Jaguars and returned to practice on a limited basis last week but did not play in the regular-season finale.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) got limited work again.

Cowboys add Trayvon Mullen to injury report; Tyron Smith remains limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk