Cowboys add Tony Pollard to practice report with knee injury
The Cowboys added backup running back Tony Pollard to their injury report Tuesday.
They list him as not practicing with an ankle injury.
Receiver Randall Cobb returned to a limited practice Tuesday after missing Monday with an illness.
Sean Lee, who will start at weakside linebacker again this week with Leighton Vander Esch out, had a maintenance day after being limited Monday with a pectoral injury.
The team’s injury report remained the same as Monday otherwise.
