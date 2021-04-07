Cowboys add to tight end room with Jeremy Sprinkle signing

The Dallas Cowboys have added a second free agent on the day, bringing in an offensive player in addition to punter Bryan Anger. The club lost blocking tight end Blake Bell during the offseason as he returned to the Kansas City Chiefs after a one-year hiatus. Although the top of the depth chart is relatively secured with Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz, the club certainly was in a position to add to the group.

With that opening, former Washington Football Team member Jeremy Sprinkle has now joined the stocked room on a one-year deal to fill the void.

Cowboys are signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle, they announced. A blocking tight end after Blake Bell joined Chiefs last month. Sprinkle spent past four seasons with Washington. Started 33 of 59 games. Dallas now up to four tight ends (Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon). — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 7, 2021

Sprinkle caught 26 passes in 2019, a number that plummeted to one catch during a 16-game 2020 season when the team brought in Logan Thomas to do the heavy lifting.

Sprinkle is more of a blocking tight end with career totals of 301 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He should be seen more as depth than as any statement on the club’s interest in drafting the position later this month in the amateur draft.

Jeremy Sprinkle is just the guy you add if you're not planning on drafting a guy like Kyle Pitts.



Jeremy Sprinkle is just the guy you add if you're planning on drafting a guy like Kyle Pitts and trading a guy like Jarwin or Schultz for picks.



Jeremy Sprinkle is just a guy. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) April 7, 2021

Signing Jeremy Sprinkle does not stop you from drafting Kyle effing Pitts if available I promise — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) April 7, 2021

