The Cowboys are filling in their tight end depth chart.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have signed tight end Blake Bell to a one-year deal.

Bell’s a blocker, who played for the Chiefs last year and registered eight catches for 67 yards in the regular season.

He did catch a pass in the Super Bowl, and caught his first career touchdown in the comeback win over the Texans. He has also spent time with the 49ers (he was a fourth-round pick in 2015), Vikings, and Jaguars.

The Cowboys said goodbye to veteran Jason Witten this offseason, and signed Blake Jarwin to a three-year contract extension.

Cowboys add tight end Blake Bell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk