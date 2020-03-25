Cowboys add tight end Blake Bell

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Cowboys are filling in their tight end depth chart.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have signed tight end Blake Bell to a one-year deal.

Bell’s a blocker, who played for the Chiefs last year and registered eight catches for 67 yards in the regular season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

He did catch a pass in the Super Bowl, and caught his first career touchdown in the comeback win over the Texans. He has also spent time with the 49ers (he was a fourth-round pick in 2015), Vikings, and Jaguars.

The Cowboys said goodbye to veteran Jason Witten this offseason, and signed Blake Jarwin to a three-year contract extension.

Cowboys add tight end Blake Bell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

What to Read Next