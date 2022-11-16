News emerged on Tuesday night that the Cowboys were signing receiver Antonio Callaway to their practice squad.

Callaway isn’t the only high-profile player Dallas is bringing in for Week 11.

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they’ve also signed former first-round pick Takk McKinley their practice squad.

As noted by Todd Archer of ESPN, McKinley worked out for the Cowboys over the summer. McKinley then appeared in four games for the Rams, recording one tackle.

A Falcons first-round pick in 2017, McKinley has 20.0 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, and 53 QB hits in 64 career games with 27 starts.

The Cowboys also formally announced Callaway’s signing to the practice squad and the addition of center Brock Hoffman to the squad.

Center Alec Lindstrom has been placed on the practice squad/injured list. Defensive end Mika Tafua has been released from the practice squad.

Cowboys add Takk McKinley to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk