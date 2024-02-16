Cowboys to add Paul Guenther, Greg Ellis to defensive coaching staff

The Cowboys' defensive coaching staff will include a former defensive coordinator and a former member of the team's defensive line.

According to multiple reports confirmed by the team, the Cowboys will hire former Bengals and Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther as their run game coordinator. They are also hiring their 1998 first-round pick Greg Ellis as an assistant defensive line coach.

Guenther worked under Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer as a linebackers coach for the Bengals from 2008-2013 and then succeeded Zimmer as the team's coordinator. He moved on to the Raiders in 2018 to run their defense and remained there through the 2020 season. He then spent the 2021 season working for Zimmer with the Vikings as a senior defensive assistant.

Ellis played 11 years for the Cowboys and finished up his playing career with the Raiders. He has been a head coach at Texas College and Southwest Assemblies of God University, but this is his first NFL coaching job.