Cowboys add Micah Parsons, Sam Williams to practice report

The Cowboys added linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Sam Williams to their practice report Thursday. Parsons was limited with a shoulder injury, and Williams has a knee injury that kept him out.

Neither player was on the report Wednesday.

None of the rest of the team’s report changed from Wednesday.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott remained out of practice as he rehabs a sprained knee that is expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Safety Malik Hooker (hamstring) and receiver Noah Brown (foot) also didn’t practice.

Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), right tackle Terence Steele (neck) and linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles) were limited.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (shoulder), linebacker Damone Clark (neck), defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (wrist), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (thigh) and safety Jayron Kearse (foot) were full participants.

