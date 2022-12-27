The Cowboys added linebacker Micah Parsons to the practice report Tuesday. He has a hand injury that limited him.

The team’s practice report otherwise remained unchanged.

Running back Tony Pollard (thigh) again was DNP on the report, though Mike McCarthy said earlier in the day he expected the Pro Bowler to be a part of a light practice.

Until this week, Pollard hadn’t appeared on the report since Week 5 when he missed a practice with an illness.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he expects Pollard to play in Thursday Night Football.

“He looks good for the game,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “I know it’s a short week, but we don’t have him down as something that [would keep him out]. We’re counting on him playing.”

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) remains out of practice.

Safety Jayron Kearse (elbow/back), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and defensive end Sam Williams (concussion) were limited again.

Williams missed the Cowboys’ victory over the Eagles after a car wreck left him with a neck strain and a concussion. The neck strain no longer is listed on the report.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee), receiver Noah Brown (foot) and right guard Zack Martin (knee) remained full participants.

Cowboys add Micah Parsons to the practice report; Tony Pollard remains DNP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk