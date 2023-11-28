Cowboys add Micah Parsons to the practice report with an illness

The Cowboys added linebacker Micah Parsons to the practice report with an illness that kept him out Tuesday.

Parsons has 11.5 sacks in 11 games this season.

Safety Jayron Kearse (back) returned to full participation after being limited Monday. Rookie linebacker Tyrus Wheat (concussion) also had a full practice after not practicing Monday. Wheat will need an independent neurologist to clear him before he can return to game action.

The rest of the team's report remained the same.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (illness) did not practice again, and running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) remained limited.