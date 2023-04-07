Cowboys add fan faves Washington, Sanders to invites, 29 of 30 known

The Cowboys are closing in on the maximum 30 players who they are getting a closer look at ahead of the NFL draft. Names of 2023 draft prospects who have made their way to team facilities have flooded in over the last 48 hours, with another pair of top-50 prospects joining the list.

The count is now up to 29, leaving the one last-minute vacancy the team normally keeps in the chamber for the last week before the draft. Granted, these are based on reports, so there could always be a name or two who have been wrongly identified. The language used by agents and team leakers gets criss-crossed sometimes. Teams are allowed to have private workouts with an unlimited number of players, but they can only have 30 visits to their team facilities. Here’s a look at the latest additions to our visit and interest tracker.

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has been a favorite of Cowboys Wire for a while, making several of our earlier mock drafts. Underutilized over the last two seasons as Georgia also has the top tight-end prospect of the last couple of decades in Brock Bowers, Washington is an athletic freak with limited opportunities.

He’s a big-bodied high-end blocker with a huge catch radius and top-end speed relative to his size in the open field.

Washington is the highest-ranked TE prospect Dallas has met with, along with combine interview Dalton Kincaid (Utah). The Cowboys have also brought in Alabama’s Cameron Latu and Oklahoma’s Brayden Willis for 30 visits. They also had a private workout for Purdue’s Payne Durham.

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Remember how Micah Parsons was a linebacker who came down to the line during the olden days, as opposed to being a full-time edge? That’s Sanders’ role. Recruited as an edge to Alabama, he has the ability to be a three-down linebacker at the pro level with plus-rush ability. One can see the obvious reasons why Dan Quinn would be highly interested. The Arkansas connection also is a plus for the front office.

Sanders can play ball at a high level and seems like a fair trade back target from No. 26, or an easy selection if he slides to No. 58 for a LB-hungry organization.

The Cowboys have two other 30-visit linebackers, Clemson’s Trenton Simpson and Texas’ DeMarvion Overshown. All thee are expected to be selected over the first two days of the draft.

Dallas also brought two late-round prospects in for Dallas Day: TCU’s Dee Winters and SMU’s Jimmy Phillips, Jr.

Edge Junior Fehoko, San Jose State

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Viliami “Junior” Fehoko has strong NFL bloodlines as he’s cousins with Tampa Bay star Vita Vea. Unrelated to Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko, the SJ State product has a strong rugby background and is projected to go early on Day 3.

He’s the fourth edge defender among 30 visitors, along with Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV who is expected to go either late Round 1 or early Round 2. Dallas as also brought in Stephen F. Austin’s B.J. Thompson and Liberty’s Durrell Johnson who are seen as late picks or UDFA possibilities.

In addition, Dallas had combine interviews with Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Auburn’s Derick Hall.

