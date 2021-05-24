Cowboys add depth, sign new WR after recent tryout
The Cowboys’ tryout last week of Brett Hundley resulted in a signing after all. But it wasn’t the journeyman quarterback who Dallas inked to a deal on Monday.
It was one of the two guys Hundley had been throwing to.
The Cowboys announced on Monday that they have come to terms with wide receiver Johnnie Dixon. Dixon played college ball at Ohio State, where he caught 67 career passes for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2019, but spent time with the Texans before landing on Arizona’s practice squad. He worked out with the Browns this spring, but left Cleveland without a contract.
At Ohio State, Dixon was a teammate of Ezekiel Elliott in 2014 and 2015, and was voted a team captain as a senior in 2018. He helped lead the Buckeyes to three Big Ten titles and a national championship during his time in Columbus.
Dixon now joins a talented group of receivers in Dallas that includes Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, and fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko, among others.
