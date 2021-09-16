Cowboys add Damontae Kazee to injury report

Since the Cowboys last took the field a week ago, receiver Michael Gallup has gone on injured reserve with a calf injury; the NFL has suspended right tackle La'el Collins five games; defensive end Randy Gregory has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone on the reserve list; defensive line coach Leon Lett tore a quadriceps at practice, requiring surgery; and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has gone to injured reserve after breaking a foot in practice.

When it rains, it pours.

On Thursday, the Cowboys added safety Damontae Kazee to the practice report with a thigh injury. They list him as limited in practice.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright, who missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons, returned to work Thursday.

Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) remained out, and defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring) again was a full participant.

