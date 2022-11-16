Antonio Callaway hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2020, but the NFL hasn’t given up on him.

The Cowboys are signing the receiver to their practice squad, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Callaway worked out for the team last week.

Callaway attended the Colts’ rookie minicamp in May, but he was last with a team in 2021 when he signed a futures deal with the Chiefs. He spent seven months with the Chiefs before they cut him in August 2021.

He has remained a free agent since.

Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins in 2020 after serving a lengthy suspension and caught two passes for 20 yards before Miami cut him.

Callaway entered the league as a Browns fourth-round pick in 2018.

In 25 career games, including 14 starts, Callaway has 53 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys also are signing center Brock Hoffman to the practice squad, per Archer. Hoffman was one of three centers who worked out for the team Tuesday.

They placed Alec Lindstrom (back) on injured reserve and released defensive end Mika Tafua.

Cowboys to add Antonio Callaway to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk