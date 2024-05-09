Cowboys add 6-foot-10 Portland transfer Yamanouchi-Williams

May 8—LARAMIE — Jeff Linder has just one scholarship left to fill for the University of Wyoming men's basketball team following the addition of another incoming transfer Wednesday afternoon.

The Cowboys signed forward Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams out of the transfer portal, bringing the roster to 12 scholarship players out of the allotted 13. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Japan native spent last year at the University of Portland, averaging 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game as a sophomore.

Yamanouchi-Williams spent one season at Lamar University before transferring to Portland. He averaged 6.9 points and 7.1 rebounds as a freshman at Lamar.

"We're excited to welcome Yuto to the Cowboy family," Linder said in a news release. "He brings great front-court versatility to the table. His combination of size, length and skill will provide options up front. He has a great nose for the ball, and consistently rebounds at a high level.

"His capacity to move and switch gives us exceptional flexibility on the defensive end of the floor. Yuto's best basketball is in front of him, and we can't wait to be a part of his continued development."

Yamanouchi-Williams joins incoming transfers Touko Tainamo (forward, University of Denver), Matija Belic (forward, University of California, Santa Barbara), Tyree Ihenacho (guard, North Dakota) and Obi Agbim (guard, Fort Lewis College).

The Cowboys also have four incoming freshmen, including: 6-9 wing Olver Faubert (Ottawa, Ontario), 6-5 guard Dominic Pangonis (Burlington, Ontario), 6-3 guard Jehvion Starwood (Oswego, Illinois) and 6-5 forward Dylan Warlick (Edmond, Oklahoma).

UW will return guards Kobe Newton and Nigle Cook, forward Oleg Kojenets and walk-ons Cort Roberson and Levi Brown.

The Cowboys lost guards Kael Combs, Brendan Wenzel and Jacob Theodosiou, and forwards Cam Manyawu, Caden Powell and Jonas Sirtautas to the transfer portal this offseason. UW also graduated starters Sam Griffin, Mason Walters and Akuel Kot.