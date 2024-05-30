Cowboys add 6-7 forward out of France

May 29—University of Wyoming men's basketball coach Sundance Wicks announced the addition of Abou Magassa to the Cowboys' roster Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward out of France redshirted last season at Saint Louis University and comes to UW with four years of eligibility remaining.

Magassa played for Chorale Roanne Basket in Roanne, France, prior to his time with Saint Louis, averaging 11 points, five rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists per game. He shot over 70% on two-point baskets and 36% from beyond the arc in the Espoirs under-21 league.

"I really love Abou's competitive résumé," Wicks said in a news release. "He has competed at a high level in Europe, and comes to us having a year of Division I basketball already under his belt. He is an athletic, hard-nosed player who will bring a relentless competitive energy to the Arena-Auditorium every night.

"Abou will be an immediate asset for us on the defensive end. He has special timing and a crazy motor that allows him to impact winning by making those plays that don't always show up in the box score."

The Cowboys still have two open scholarships remaining out of the allotted 13.