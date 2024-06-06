Cowboys add 6-2 transfer guard from Holy Cross

Jun. 5—LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team is down to just one open scholarship following a late coaching change during the spring recruiting cycle.

Sundance Wicks, who was hired to replace former head coach Jeff Linder last month, added 6-foot-2 guard A.J. Wills on Wednesday afternoon. Wills is a transfer from Holy Cross with three years of eligibility remaining.

Wills averaged 5.5 points, 1.0 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 22 games as a freshman last season. He scored a career-high 12 points twice, including in conference wins over LeHigh and American University.

Wills is the eighth incoming transfer to sign with the Cowboys this offseason, joining forwards Touko Tainamo (University of Denver), Matija Belic (University of California, Santa Barbara), Cole Henry (Northern Iowa) and Abou Magassa (Saint Louis), guards Obi Agbim (Fort Lewis College) and Jordan Nesbitt (Hampton) and center Scottie Ebube (Southern Illinois).

The Cowboys will also welcome in freshman Jehvion Starwood (Oswego, Illinois) out of high school and return three scholarship players in guards Kobe Newton, Nigle Cook and forward Oleg Kojenets. Guards Cort Roberson and Levi Brown will return as walk-ons.

The Cowboys have used 12 of their allotted 13 scholarships.