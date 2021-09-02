The Cowboys are set to get a handful of players back from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Damontae Kazee, and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins will be activated from the list. That will allow them to rejoin practice with a week to go until the Cowboys kick off the 2021 season with a road game against the Buccaneers.

Guard Connor Williams and wide receiver Noah Brown are the other Cowboys players on the reserve list.

The Cowboys will need to make moves in order to get the trio back on the roster. Archer notes that defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, tight end Sean McKeon, tackle Josh Ball , cornerback Kelvin Joseph, wide receiver Malik Turner, and linebacker Frances Bernard are all candidates for injured reserve.

Cowboys activating CeeDee Lamb, Damontae Kazee, Carlos Watkins from COVID list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk