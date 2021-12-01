Cowboys activating Amari Cooper ahead of Thursday night’s game

Wide receiver Amari Cooper wasn’t feeling 100 percent on Tuesday, but it looks like he’s on track to play for the Cowboys against the Saints on Thursday.

Cooper missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19 and he didn’t practice earlier this week because head coach Mike McCarthy said that he was “not feeling the best” upon returning to the team’s facility. McCarthy also said that he didn’t think Cooper would play if he couldn’t practice on Wednesday, but things are moving toward his return to action.

The team announced that Cooper will be activated from the list ahead of their trip to New Orleans and multiple reports indicate that the move is being made because he’s expected to play.

CeeDee Lamb is also set to be back in action and that means the Cowboys should have Cooper, Lamb, and Michael Gallup in the lineup at the same time for the third time this season.

