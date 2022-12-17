Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith will make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars.

The team activated him off injured reserve Saturday.

He underwent surgery Aug. 26 to repair an avulsion fracture to his left knee and had spent all season on injured reserve. Smith returned to practice two weeks ago, and the Cowboys announced Saturday that he was a full participant all week.

The Cowboys aren’t confirming Smith will play right tackle, a position he has not played since his rookie season of 2011. But Smith practiced there this week after the team lost starting right tackle Terence Steele to a season-ending left knee injury last week.

The Cowboys will have linebacker Micah Parsons (non-injury/personal) after he returned to practice Saturday. The team announced Parsons was a full participant.

Dallas also elevated center Brock Hoffman from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

Cowboys activate Tyron Smith from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk