Cowboys activate Tyron Smith’s 21-day practice window: ‘He’s definitely ready to go’

Tyron Smith is back on the practice field after 105 days.

The Cowboys have activated the eight-time Pro Bowler’s 21-day window, clearing the road for him to return to the active roster at any point in the next three weeks. Theoretically, the left tackle could be promoted to the gameday lineup in time for Sunday’s contest against Houston.

“Anytime Tyron’s on the field, it’s a good day for the Dallas Cowboys,” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday.

“He’s definitely ready to go and it’ll be great to have him back out there.”

Smith, who will turn 32 on Monday, suffered a torn hamstring tendon with an avulsion fracture of the knee on Aug. 24, shortly before the start of the regular season. That means the hamstring tore away from the bone and pulled a piece of bone with it.

Despite the gruesome-sounding nature of the injury, the team expressed optimism after Smith’s Aug. 26 surgery that the former first-round draft pick would be able to return at some point during the 2022 season.

Zeke said Tyron Smith looked "darn good," in shape returning to Cowboys practice. "He’s out there striking guys. Felt bad for those D-ends he was going against. I’m sure they’re going to have some bruises on their chests tonight. Definitely good to have Tyron back out there." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 7, 2022

Smith has not played a full season’s worth of games since 2015 and has appeared in just 13 contests during McCarthy’s 45-game tenure as Cowboys coach.

“When you watch these players go through injury rehab, it’s so personal,” McCarthy explained. “It’s such a long process coming back. I just give him and the staff so much credit. You see him in there every morning. It’s exciting on a personal level because you know what they’ve gone through to get back out there.”

Rookie Tyler Smith has started all 12 games this season in the veteran’s absence after spending all of training camp learning to play at left guard, where he was expected to be alongside Tyron.

The Cowboys have done some shuffling on the left side of the offensive line this season in response. Connor McGovern has played extensively at guard, while free agent signee Jason Peters has put in time at both left tackle and guard. Tyler Smith also took snaps at left guard during Week 13’s 54-19 win over the Colts, ostensibly with an eye toward playing there upon Tyron’s return.

If Tyron Smith doesn’t see time Sunday versus the Texans, he’ll likely make his season debut Dec. 18 when the Cowboys visit Jacksonville. Important matchups against division-leading Philadelphia and AFC contender Tennessee are on the slate within the 11 days that follow.

The Cowboys will have to make up their minds about Tyron before that Dec. 29 outing; if he is not placed on the active roster by then, he will return to injured reserve, officially ending his 2022 season.

