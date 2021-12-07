Cowboys activate Terence Steele

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed the team’s plans to use both La'el Collins and Terence Steele as blockers during a Tuesday radio appearance, but Steele had to come off the COVID-19 reserve list in order for that plan to come to fruition.

That happened later on Tuesday. The Cowboys announced Steele’s return to the active roster after he missed one game while on the reserve list.

While it’s unclear if Collins or Steele will start at right tackle, Jones said that he anticipates the player who doesn’t start seeing playing time as a sixth offensive lineman. The hope is that going with a tackle rather than a tight end will help get the running game going.

The Cowboys also announced that tight end Blake Jarwin, wide receiver Robert Foster, and wide receiver T.J. Vasher are off the COVID-19 list. Jarwin is on injured reserve, Foster is on the practice squad, and Vasher is on the NFI list.

