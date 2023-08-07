Cowboys to activate TE Luke Schoonmaker from NFI list

The Cowboys are set to get one of their draft picks on the field at training camp for the first time.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, that Schoonmaker will be activated from the non-football injury list. Schoonmaker has been sidelined by a foot injury.

Schoonmaker was a second-round pick in April after playing at Michigan in college. He had 54 catches for 637 yards and seven touchdowns while appearing in 43 games for the Wolverines.

The Cowboys also have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Sean McKeon, Seth Green, and Princeton Fant at tight end.