The Cowboys activated tight end Sean McKeon from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday night.

McKeon returned to practice Oct. 13.

He went on injured reserve with an ankle injury, getting injured in a preseason game.

In 2020, McKeon played 14 games and made one tackle. He played 65 offensive snaps and 138 on special teams.

The Cowboys also announced they re-signed defensive end Bradlee Anae to the practice squad a day after waiving him. The 2020 fifth-round draft pick has appeared in four games this season, seeing action on 50 defensive snaps and 50 on special teams.

Anae’s offsides penalty on a punt allowed Minnesota to keep the ball, and the Vikings got a field goal out of the drive.

Cowboys activate Sean McKeon from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk