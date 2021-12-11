Cowboys activate Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore as part of Week 14 roster moves

The Cowboys have made it official: defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are once again on the active roster and eligible to play Sunday in Washington.

Both were removed from the Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return list on Saturday.

Gregory has missed the past four games with a calf strain. Gallimore will make his regular season debut after suffering a dislocated elbow in the preseason.

The Cowboys did a bit of further shuffling to prepare for the Week 14 divisional showdown in the nation’s capital, elevating safety Darian Thompson, tight end Ian Bunting, and running back JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad. Defensive tackle Justin Hamilton was waived.

The Hardy elevation is of particular interest due to the uncertainty surrounding the team’s stable of running backs. Ezekiel Elliott has been nursing a knee injury for two months, though he says he plans to play through it. Tony Pollard has been listed as questionable after tearing a plantar fascia during the Week 13 win in New Orleans. Free agent Ito Smith was signed midweek, joining backup Corey Clement.

Clarity on how any of them will be used may not come until shortly before kickoff at FedEx Field, as there is still a list of gametime inactives to be determined.

Dallas Cowboys now have 52 men on the active roster and 55 on the gameday roster, making it necessary to have seven inactives tomorrow, assuming the club dresses eight offensive linemen. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 11, 2021

