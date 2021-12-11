Cowboys activate Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore

The Cowboys said early in the week that they expected to have defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team and they officially activated both players on Saturday.

Gregory has been out with a calf injury since Week Nine while Gallimore has not played at all this season. He injured his elbow over the summer and went on injured reserve before Week One.

The Cowboys also waived defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and elevated safety Darian Thompson from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Tight end Ian Bunting and running back JaQuan Hardy were standard practice squad elevations.

Hardy’s promotion provides insurance against Tony Pollard sitting out on Sunday. He’s listed as questionable with a foot injury.

