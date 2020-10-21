Cowboys activate Randy Gregory

The Cowboys activated defensive end Randy Gregory from the Commissioner Exempt List on Tuesday.

He began practicing last week and is eligible to play this week at Washington.

“Randy’s going to have the opportunity to prepare to play this week, so we’ll see how the week of preparation goes,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “But I thought he had an excellent week last week.”

Gregory has not played a game since Jan. 12, 2019, when the Cowboys lost to the Rams in the divisional round of the 2018 playoffs. The NFL suspended him for a fourth time shortly after that, and Gregory missed the 2019 season.

The Cowboys have 11 sacks as a team.

The Cowboys waived defensive back Saivion Smith and receiver Ventell Bryant, who was on injured reserve.

