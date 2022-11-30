Cowboys activate practice window for WR James Washington

The Cowboys may soon have some late-season help at wide receiver.

But no, it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

The team has officially activated the 21-day practice window for James Washington, as first previewed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Washington suffered a foot fracture on Aug. 1, during in the first week of training camp and less than four months after first signing with Dallas in free agency.

Washington had surgery to repair the break; the expected timeline then for his recovery was six to ten weeks. Instead, it’s been 17.

Help on the way: The #Cowboys are expected to open the 21-day practice window for WR James Washington, source said. He's been on Injured Reserve after breaking his foot in training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2022

When asked about his readiness, team owner Jerry Jones told a radio audience on Tuesday that Washington has a “good chance to be joining us here real soon.”

Designating Washington for return from injured reserve gives the Cowboys three full weeks to evaluate the 26-year-old’s progress in a practice setting. They can promote him to the active roster at any point during that span and set him up for his Cowboys debut.

Of course, it also gives the front office time to see how a planned meeting with the aforementioned three-time Pro Bowler Beckham goes. The Cowboys could add one, both, or neither player to their passing attack as they prep for a run toward the postseason.

A former second-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Washington caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in four season with Pittsburgh.

List

Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers

List

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire