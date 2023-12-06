Cowboys activate Peyton Hendershot from injured reserve

Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot will be available against the Eagles this weekend.

Hendershot was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hendershot has been out with an ankle injury for nearly two months.

In three games before his injury, Hendershot had one catch for three yards while playing 96 offensive snaps. Hendershot had 11 catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys placed tight end Sean McKeon on injured reserve to create space for Hendershot. He has appeared in nine games for the Cowboys this season.

In addition to the tight end moves, the Cowboys also designated offensive lineman Matt Waletzko for return from injured reserve. He can practice with the team immediately and could be activated in time to play this weekend.